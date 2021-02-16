Man pleads guilty to receipt of child pornography

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man pleaded guilty to wire fraud, engaging in an unlawful monetary transaction using fraud proceeds and receipt of child pornography on Tuesday.
“Gordon Miller’s extensive fraudulent scheme exacted a heavy financial and emotional toll on his victims,” said Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “In addition, Miller undermined the federal procurement process, and even more appalling, he further victimized the vulnerable children depicted in hundreds of images and videos of child sexual abuse that he inexcusably received online and collected at his home.”
According to court documents, Miller, 56, was the owner and operator of G3 Systems, Inc. and G3i Ventures, LLC.
“Starting around 2017, Miller began to engage in overlapping fraud schemes to prevent his companies from going out of business and to maintain his lifestyle in the absence of legitimate income,” a release said.
While authorities investigated fraud schemes, federal agents got a search warrant for his home.
“During the preliminary examination of devices seized from Miller’s home, agents discovered child sexual abuse material. After the execution of a search warrant targeting such material, agents discovered more than 700 images or videos constituting child pornography, including images or videos Miller obtained between August 2017 and September 2020,” a release said.
Miller is scheduled to be sentenced on June 14. Miller faces maximum penalties of 20 years and 10 years in prison for wire fraud and unlawful monetary transaction. For the child porn offense, he faces a mandatory five-year minimum and a maximum term of 20 years.
