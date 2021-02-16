Henrico Schools accepting applications for preschool program

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools is accepting applications for its 2021-22 Early Learning Preschool program.
The program is for Henrico County children who will be 4 years old by Sept. 30.
Parents and guardians who are interested can fill out an application, here. For questions, email preschool@henrico.k12.va.us or call 804-328-8104.
Children are not guaranteed acceptance, and admittance is not on a first-come, first-served basis.
HCPS also encourages families with children with special needs to apply.
For more information on the program, click here.
