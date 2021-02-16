Henrico Schools accepting applications for preschool program

Henrico Schools accepting applications for preschool program
A student in a child care program at Henrico High School has tested positive for COVID-19 (Source: HCPS)
By NBC12 Newsroom | February 16, 2021 at 4:08 PM EST - Updated February 16 at 4:08 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools is accepting applications for its 2021-22 Early Learning Preschool program.

The program is for Henrico County children who will be 4 years old by Sept. 30.

Parents and guardians who are interested can fill out an application, here. For questions, email preschool@henrico.k12.va.us or call 804-328-8104.

Children are not guaranteed acceptance, and admittance is not on a first-come, first-served basis.

HCPS also encourages families with children with special needs to apply.

For more information on the program, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.