GRTC approves pay increases under new union agreement

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC has approved a new collective bargaining agreement with the Local 1220 Amalgamated Transit Union.
GRTC said negotiations started in September 2020 and the new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) will be retroactive to Oct. 1, 2020, for hourly pay rate increases.
“A business that does not value its employees creates employees who do not value their employer or their customers. GRTC purposefully came to the negotiating table with a proposal that: gives our essential workforce added paid holidays to match our city and state partners and gives needed breaks from high stress service; ensures retirement security and peace of mind through long term solvency of the previously underfunded pension plan; preserves ongoing employer maintenance of a quality health care plan and sick leave benefits to meet or exceed state or federal requirements; and guarantees a livable wage that will exceed $15 an hour for all employees within three years and brings most employees over that threshold right now. I am committed to the protection of our employees, physically and financially, so that our employees can focus on quality service for our riders!” GRTC Chief Executive Officer Julie Timm said.
The newly approved package includes pay increases across all union positions and a continuation of pension plan benefits, among other things.
