Forecast: FINALLY we jump above average - after morning clouds, sun returns

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - FINALLY, the sun returns with breezy and warmer day before another round of cold air and wintry precipitation moves back into our area
TUESDAY: Early morning clouds and fog then some sunshine and milder temperatures! Highs in the low 50s. Could go warmer SE of RVA
WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny and colder again. Lows in upper 20s, highs in the low 40s.
First Alert: Another significant ice event is likely early Thursday
THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow, sleet and freezing rain likely in the morning, changing over to rain during the afternoon and evening. Could stay frozen on the NW side of RVA Travel impacts and power outages likely. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 100%)
FRIDAY: Early rain quickly ends then mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 40s (Early AM Rain Chance: 40%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, high near 40.
SUNDAY: Cold start and sunny. Lows in the low to mid 20s, highs in the upper 40s.
MONDAY: Cloudy with a few evening rain showers possible. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
