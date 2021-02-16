Eight local teams chase state titles this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Eight local high school basketball teams are two wins shy of state championships. State semifinals will tip off on Wednesday, with winners advancing to Saturday’s championship games.
Boys:
Class 5- L.C. Bird @ Green Run, 7:00 PM
Class 3- Independence @ Hopewell- 5:00 PM
Class 2- East Rockingham @ King William- 7:00 PM
Girls:
Class 6- Osbourn Park @ Cosby- 5:00 PM
Class 5- L.C. Bird @ Princess Anne- 7:00 PM
Class 4- Louisa @ Grafton- 7:00 PM
Class 3- George Mason @ New Kent- 7:00 PM
Class 2- Luray @ King William- 5:00 PM
