10-year-old boy drowns after falling into frozen pond, SCSO says

10-year-old boy drowns after falling into frozen pond, SCSO says
(Source: KFVS)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | February 14, 2021 at 11:03 PM EST - Updated February 15 at 12:42 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One child is dead after falling and drowning in a pond, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11 a.m., SCSO and Shelby County Fire Department were called to a home in the 8000 block of Brunswick Rd., just east of Millington.

Officials said a 10-year-old boy and his six-year-old sister fell through a frozen pond at the home and drowned.

They were both taken to Le Bonheur Children’s hospital in critical condition.

Police confirmed that the young boy died at the hospital.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.