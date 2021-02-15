Virginia State Trooper vehicle hit by falling tree

This is - or was - #VSP Trooper J.E. Weidman's car on I-85 in #Brunswick Co. He was outside his car for a downed tree when this one fell. Plz stay off the roads overnight. It's not worth the risk to you, your vehicle, or your life. #icestorm2021 #stayhome @VaDOTRVA pic.twitter.com/TDuxtg6X9D