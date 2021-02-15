Virginia State Trooper vehicle hit by falling tree

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Troopers are warning travelers of dangerous road conditions with a photo of a fallen tree on a cop car.
According to a tweet from Virginia State Police, Trooper J.E. Weidman was outside of his car on Interstate 85 attending to a downed tree. Then, another tree fell on his vehicle.
The photo shows the trooper’s windshield completely smashed by the weight of the tree.
“Plz stay off the roads overnight,” the tweet read. “It’s not worth the risk to you, your vehicle, or your life.”
Troopers in Virginia responded to hundreds of crashes and disabled vehicles after an ice storm hit the Central Virginia region on Saturday. Between midnight and 9 p.m. on Saturday, VSP responded to 366 crashes and 195 disabled vehicles statewide.
