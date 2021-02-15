VDOT: Richmond-area crews making progress on 1,000+ fallen trees

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation are working to cut and remove more than 1,000 fallen trees from Richmond-area roadways.
VDOT reports more than 1,000 fallen trees were reported in the 14-county district after an ice storm hit Central Virginia over the weekend, causing widespread damage and power outages.
Crews are working to cut limbs into smaller pieces and remove them from the street, but hundreds of roads remain closed.
“We’re looking to make a lot of progress Monday and through the week reopening roads,” said Richmond District Maintenance Engineer Sean Nelson.
Once trees are removed from roadways, VDOT workers will return in the following weeks to remove debris from the roadside.
As workers clear the roadways, VDOT reminds drivers to stay vigilant:
- Don’t move or drive around road closures.
- If you see a non-functioning traffic signal, treat it as a four-way stop sign.
- Report road hazards and inactive traffic signals to VDOT by calling 800-367-7623 or visiting this site.
