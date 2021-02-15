UVA: Herd immunity a long way off without vaccines

To better understand how widespread COVID-19 has been in Virginia, UVA Health and the Virginia Department of Health partnered with large ­­hospitals around the state. The researchers tested the blood of 4,675 outpatients at five health systems: UVA Health in the northwest, Inova Health System in the north, Sentara Healthcare in the east, Carilion Clinic in the southwest and Virginia Commonwealth University in the central. Each site enrolled up to 1,000 residents, aged 18 or older, who were not being evaluated for potential COVID-19 infections. Participants matched the age, race and ethnicity makeup of each region, according to UVA