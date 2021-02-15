Trump voters split from the GOP to launch wannabe ‘Patriot Parties’

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump may have stepped back for now from the idea of creating a new political party, but that hasn’t stopped diehard Trump fans disillusioned with the Republican Party from creating Patriot Parties of their own all across the country.
Onetime Trump voters in Florida, Georgia, Colorado, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio and other states have all made attempts at forming their own iterations of a Patriot Party in recent weeks.
A couple have run into problems when they tried to file documents with the Federal Election Commission, and the Trump campaign has had to disavow connections with them.
Although the parties seem to have been formed separately and without coordination, what many of these novice politicos share, they said in interviews, is a deep frustration with the GOP and a desire to create an alternative to the two-party system — with or without Trump’s help or participation.
Florida patriots
Last week, the American Patriot Party of the United States — or TAPPUS, for short — formed as a political party committee with an address in St. Petersburg, Fla.
The group’s statement of organization filed with federal campaign finance regulators lists it as the brainchild of St. Petersburg health insurance broker Brian Dow, Denver-area information technology worker Joe Faletra and Larry Glenn of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, who has a background as a treasurer.