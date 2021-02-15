Rappahannock Electric: Power restored to 18,000 customers; 3,600 outages remain

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 18,000 Rappahannock Electric customers have had their power restored while more than 3,000 outages remain, according to a release from the power company.
As of 11 a.m. on Monday, about 3,600 outages remain. As company crews work to restore service, they remind customers that some repairs could take several hours.
“For instance, today crews will begin the lengthy process to replace over 30 broken poles, as well as making repairs to cross-arms, transformers, and fuses just to get power back on for a few member-owners at a time,” stated a release from Rappahannock Electric Company, or REC.
The company says it has doubled its workforce, but some blackouts could last into Tuesday evening, with the highest number of outages in Hanover and Louisa.
Because of widespread damages, some outages could display online as falsely restored. In these instances, customers should report their outage again.
“Throughout the outage restoration process, safety remains REC’s top priority – for field employees and member-owners,” said Casey Hollins, director of communications and public relations. “Please continue to stay well clear of any downed power lines and follow all safety guidelines for the use of generators or other alternative sources of heat.”
REC provides electric service to over 170,000 connections in parts of 22 Virginia counties.
To view the company’s outage map, click here. To report an outage, call 1-800-552-3904 or visit this page.
