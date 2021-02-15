Police: Suspect taken into custody after ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ hood slide attempt

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Stafford police say a wanted man was taken into custody on Sunday after a foot pursuit similar to a scene from “The Dukes of Hazzard.”
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office posted a description of the arrest on Facebook after James Taylor, 32, of Stafford, was brought into custody on Sunday morning.
Police say they were finishing a call at Motel 6 on Warrenton Road when they recognized a wanted man. After checking Taylor’s wanted status, police said Taylor overheard the communication and fled through the parking lot.
“Taylor then attempted to slide across the hood of a vehicle parked in the lot, similar to a scene from The Dukes of Hazzard,” the Facebook post stated.
Police said the attempt was unsuccessful. Taylor lost his balance and was taken into custody.
Taylor was being held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail for probation violation. He was awarded a $2,000 bond for the additional charge of fleeing from law enforcement.
