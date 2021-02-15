Police searching for missing 77-year-old last seen at Chesterfield hospital

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking for a missing man who was last seen at St. Francis Hospital in Chesterfield.
Clifton Meadows, 77, was reported missing on Monday after he did not return home from the hospital.
Meadows is described as a white man, 6-feet-tall and 200 pounds. He has gray hair, a full beard and blue eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing jeans, a denim button-up shirt and a camouflage vest. He was also wearing a brown baseball cap.
Meadows may be driving a white 2009 Toyota Camry with Virginia license plates VLS6059.
Anyone with information about Meadows’ whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
