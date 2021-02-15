Police: Man killed after vehicle runs off road, strikes tree

By NBC12 Newsroom | February 15, 2021 at 2:53 PM EST - Updated February 15 at 2:56 PM

POWHATAN Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said a man was killed on Saturday after his vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree.

Troopers were called just before 9 a.m. to the 2700 block of Anderson Highway for the crash.

Police said a 2008 Toyota Tacoma was heading east when it ran off the road and hit a tree.

The driver, John M. Jeffers, 19, of Powhatan, was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Police said he was wearing a seatbelt.

“Freezing rain was falling at the time of the crash. The investigation is ongoing as to whether that was a factor,” police said.

Police continue to investigate.

