Police: Man killed after vehicle runs off road, strikes tree

POWHATAN Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said a man was killed on Saturday after his vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree.
Troopers were called just before 9 a.m. to the 2700 block of Anderson Highway for the crash.
Police said a 2008 Toyota Tacoma was heading east when it ran off the road and hit a tree.
The driver, John M. Jeffers, 19, of Powhatan, was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Police said he was wearing a seatbelt.
“Freezing rain was falling at the time of the crash. The investigation is ongoing as to whether that was a factor,” police said.
Police continue to investigate.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.