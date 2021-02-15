Northam declares Feb. 14-18 as ‘Kindness Week’ in Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The commonwealth of Virginia wants communities and schools to promote kindness during what’s been declared as “Kindness Week.”
Gov. Ralph Northam announced the initiative on Valentine’s Day, declaring Feb. 14-18, 2021, as a week dedicated to teaching and recognizing kindness.
The Virginia Department of Education cited research that proves kindness helps form meaningful connections, leading to increased happiness. Kindness has also been proven to boost serotonin, reduce stress, increase positive attitude and release endorphins.
In school settings, kindness can foster empathy, build community and reduce bullying.
“The purpose of Kindness Week is to recognize that simple day-to-day acts of kindness enable our schools, communities, and Commonwealth to be a kinder, safer, healthier, and more inclusive place to live, work, learn, and play,” Northam stated in his declaration.
Options for participating in the initiative include creating a kindness challenge board, making a kindness idea board and recognizing others for their kindness. For more ideas, visit the Department of Education’s website.
