Lawmakers in Richmond are joining the battle over getting all students back inside the classroom

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More plans from state lawmakers are coming together to get students back in the classroom in Virginia.
“We need to get kids back in school. We need to get kids back in school five days a week preferably,” said Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, (D) 72nd District.
The legislation got its start as a Virginia Senate bill that would require schools to provide some sort of in-person learning, but no real information on how to do it. In the Virginia House, Delegate Schuyler VanValkenburg morphed the measure to give it some teeth.
“Let’s be real right, virtual learning is not in person learning. Kids are not learning as much as they would in the class,” said Del. VanValkenburg.
The bill requires district to follow new CDC guidelines on safely reopening schools but also gives parents a choice to keep their kid home and gives divisions a choice to close down certain schools if there is a COVID-19 outbreak. Monday morning, a house committee unanimously advanced the bill.
“For months Democrats have ignored the calls of parents and students to return to in-person learning — even as the CDC continued to say it was safe,” said “Del. Todd Gilbert, (R) 15th District.
Virginia Republicans have been calling for a full return to in-person learning for months now. State GOP lawmakers have just not been in control of the house and senate to do anything about it.
“Only now, as the politics have caught up to them, are Democrats making this a priority. I find their plan lacking and their politics dubious,” said Del. Gilbert.
The measure would go into effect June 1, if approved, and would affect the 2021-2022 academic year. It also has a sunset clause, going away from state law books August 2022.
“A lot had changed in a year and things are always changing especially as it comes to our understanding of public health and how this impacts people,” said Del. VanValkenburg.
The governor is pushing for students to return in some form by March 15. Only about 40 school division in the state are still only virtual.
