Hopewell under mandatory water conservation after ‘catastrophic’ water system failure

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Residents of Hopewell are under a mandatory water conservation order after the city’s water system experienced a “catastrophic” water plant failure.
The city announced the order on Sunday after Virginia American Water Company, the localities supplier, experienced system failure due to loss of power.
Dominion Energy is working to replace the failed transformer, which may take six hours or more to complete. The city’s backup water supply has approximately three to four hours worth of water available.
A mandatory water conservation order is in effect to extend the water supply. The order is in place until further notice.
Residents are asked to refrain from washing dishes, taking showers, washing clothes and other unnecessary water uses.
The system failure impacts approximately 9,500 customers in the City of Hopewell, as well as the subdivisions of New Birchett Estates, Cedar Creek, Cedar Creek West, Strattford Woods and Mullberry Woods in Prince George County.
This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be added as it is obtained.
