Hopewell residents wait in bumper-to-bumper traffic for bottled water; boil advisory remains
Hopewell residents are waiting in a miles-long line to obtain bottled water during the city's boil advisory and mandatory conservation order. (Source: Emily Harrison / WWBT)
By Hannah Eason | February 15, 2021 at 10:51 AM EST - Updated February 15 at 10:53 AM

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Residents in Hopewell are waiting in bumper-to-bumper traffic to obtain bottled water as the city’s water supply remains under a mandatory conservation order.

The city began offering bottled water at 10 a.m. on Monday at Hopewell High School, and people are waiting along Bluefield Street in a miles-long line.

Local police are in the area of Hopewell High School, located at 400 South Mesa Drive, to direct traffic.

LIVE VIDEO: Bumper to bumper traffic for thousands living in Hopewell to get bottles of water. All of this following a “catastrophic failure” at a water treatment facility - causing a water boil notice. Emily Harrison NBC12 is live in Hopewell.

The conservation order began after the city’s water system experienced a “catastrophic” water plant failure due to loss of power on Sunday night.

Virginia American Water Company, the locality’s supplier, said Dominion Energy is working to replace a failed transformer.

The water company notified customers of the boil water advisory early Monday morning, which is in effect until further notice.

