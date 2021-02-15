Hopewell residents wait in bumper-to-bumper traffic for bottled water; boil advisory remains

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Residents in Hopewell are waiting in bumper-to-bumper traffic to obtain bottled water as the city’s water supply remains under a mandatory conservation order.
The city began offering bottled water at 10 a.m. on Monday at Hopewell High School, and people are waiting along Bluefield Street in a miles-long line.
Local police are in the area of Hopewell High School, located at 400 South Mesa Drive, to direct traffic.
The conservation order began after the city’s water system experienced a “catastrophic” water plant failure due to loss of power on Sunday night.
Virginia American Water Company, the locality’s supplier, said Dominion Energy is working to replace a failed transformer.
The water company notified customers of the boil water advisory early Monday morning, which is in effect until further notice.
