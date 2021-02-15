Hopewell continues work to restore water; boil water advisory issued after ‘catastrophic’ water system failure

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Residents of Hopewell are under a boil water advisory and mandatory water conservation order after the city’s water system experienced a “catastrophic” water plant failure.
The city announced the order on Sunday after Virginia American Water Company, the locality’s supplier, experienced system failure due to loss of power. Virginia American Water Company notified customers of the boil water advisory early Monday morning, which is in effect until further notice.
Dominion Energy said the cause of the outage was due to an issue with one of their transformers, and power was restored Monday afternoon. Virginia American Water is working to restore water service.
“Once water begins to return, customers are reminded to conserve its usage and also to boil water before consumption according the directions provided, until further notice,” Virginia American Water said.
A mandatory water conservation order is in effect to extend the water supply. That order is in place until further notice as well.
Virginia American Water Company, along with local and state officials, will provide bottled water to those who need it on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Hopewell High School, located at 400 South Mesa Drive. Distribution will last until 5 p.m.
If you have no way of getting water from this distribution point, you can call the Hopewell City Call Center at 804-541-2391 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Residents are asked to refrain from washing dishes, washing clothes and other unnecessary water uses. When taking a shower, do not drink the water.
Once water service is restored, Virginia American Water Company customers should bring tap water to a rolling boil for one minute and allow it to cool before using it for drinking or things like brushing teeth.
Virginia American Water also recommends the following steps:
- Throw away uncooked food or beverages or ice cubes if made with tap water during the day of the advisory;
- Keep boiled water in the refrigerator for drinking;
- Rinse hand-washed dishes for a minute in diluted bleach (one tablespoon of household bleach per gallon of tap water) or clean your dishes in a dishwasher using the hot wash cycle and dry cycle.
- Do not swallow water while you are showering or bathing;
- Provide pets with boiled water after cooling;
- Do not use home filtering devices in place of boiling or using bottled water; most home water filters will not provide adequate protection from microorganisms;
- Use only boiled water to treat minor injuries.
The system failure impacts approximately 9,500 customers in the City of Hopewell, as well as the subdivisions of New Birchett Estates, Cedar Creek, Cedar Creek West, Strattford Woods and Mullberry Woods in Prince George County.
