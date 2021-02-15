Gas prices jump in Va., nationwide

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia gas prices have increased by six cents per gallon in the last week — bringing the average cost to $2.40/g.
According to Gas Buddy’s daily survey of more than 4,000 Virginia gas stations, gas prices were 10 cents cheaper on average one month ago. One year ago, gas prices were 16 cents cheaper.
However, Virginia is still slightly lower than the national average. The average gas cost in the US is $2.50 per gallon, an increase of 2.6 cents per gallon from last week. The national average is up 11 cents per gallon from a month ago and is 5.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
In Richmond, the average gas price is $2.44, a 7-cent rise from last week. In Virginia Beach, gas prices have risen 23 cents in the last week for an average of $2.49. In the Arlington and Alexandria area, gas prices are up 9 cents from last week, averaging at $2.49.
In the commonwealth, the cheapest gas was reported at $1.87 in Danville, Virginia.
