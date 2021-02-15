Forecast: Cold and Cloudy again, Rain Likely Overnight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cloudy and cold again today with rain likely to return this evening and tonight. Drying and pleasant weather tomorrow! Then, another ice event is likely Wednesday night/Thursday AM.
MONDAY: Cloudy and dreary with some fog and drizzle this morning. Another round of rain likely late in the evening and overnight. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 40. (Late Rain Chance: 40% increases to 90% at night)
TUESDAY: Early AM clouds, then clearing and turning warmer. Lows upper 20s, highs lower to mid 50s. (Early AM Rain Chance: 40%). Best weather day of the week.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy and COLD. Lows in upper 20s to low 30s, highs in the low 40s.
First Alert: Another significant ice event is possible on Thursday.
THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Freezing rain likely in the morning, changing over to rain in the evening. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 80%)
FRIDAY: Early rain, then Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the 30s, highs in the upper 40s (Early AM Rain Chance 70%).
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, high around 40
SUNDAY: Sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s to near 50.
