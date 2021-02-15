Dinwiddie County continues efforts to restore power, clean up damage

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The work continues in Dinwiddie County as thousands of residents are left in the dark because of the ice storm this weekend.
Kevin Massengill, the county administrator for Dinwiddie County, says the amount of power outages in their area is historic.
“At the height of the storm, we had nearly the entire county without power - 98.3 percent,” said Massengill.
Massengill says their priority is to clean up debris while figuring out how to get everyone’s power back on.
“Our focus now has been making sure the roadways are passable, and at the same time continue to coordinate with our power companies that provide electricity in Dinwiddie County to make sure they can efficiently do their job,” Massengill said.
Throughout Dinwiddie County, trees and power lines are on the ground as residents continue to pick up the pieces.
Susan Henshaw, a resident of Dinwiddie County, says trees fell in her front yard and driveway. She says she lost power to her house on Saturday and is using a generator to power her home.
“I’ve been through a lot of storms, and we get used to them,” she said.
Several power and water stations are open in Dinwiddie County to help residents who lost power, charge their electronics and get bulk water. A list of locations can be found, here.
Massengill says they’re still assessing the situation to see what they need to do next.
