Chesterfield waiving fees for debris disposal amid storm cleanup
Tree down in Albemarle County's Woodbrook neighborhood amid Wednesday's icy conditions. (Source: WVIR)
By Hannah Eason | February 14, 2021 at 9:47 PM EST - Updated February 14 at 9:47 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County is waiving fees for debris disposal as residents clean up from this weekend’s ice storm.

Fees will be waived at the Northern Area and Southern Area Convenience Centers through Sunday, Feb. 21.

Northern Area Convenience Center: 3200 Warbro Road, Midlothian

  • Friday-Tuesday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m., closed Wednesday-Thursday

Southern Area Convenience Center: 6700 Landfill Drive, Chester

  • Thursday-Monday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m., closed Tuesday-Wednesday

Both convenience centers will operate on a delayed opening on Monday, Feb. 15, and open at 9 a.m.

Residents are asked to follow these guidelines:

  • No vegetative debris larger than 16 inches in diameter and/or 8 feet long
  • Bagged leaves and wood chips are disposed of in the municipal solid waste containers at the convenience centers
  • Specific areas within the convenience centers are designated for vegetative debris

