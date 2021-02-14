Va. reports 1,500+ new COVID-19 cases | State surpasses 550k total cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 551,538 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,539 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 7,016 deaths and 22,944 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 5,622,345 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate is currently at 9.3%, a slight decrease from Sunday.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Two new outbreaks were reported Monday. The total in the state is now at 2,478.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 60,863 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 22,412 cases, 753 hospitalizations, 215 deaths
- Henrico: 20,392 cases, 814 hospitalizations, 358 deaths
- Richmond: 14,057 cases, 655 hospitalizations, 148 deaths
- Hanover: 6,353 cases, 228 hospitalizations, 104 deaths
- Petersburg: 2,904 cases, 126 hospitalizations, 39 deaths
- Goochland: 1,169 cases, 40 hospitalizations, 8 deaths.
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
