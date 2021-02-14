Va. Dept. of Wildlife accepting applications for conservation police

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s Department of Wildlife Resources is now accepting applications for its next conservation police training academy.
Conservation police officers, or CPOs, protect local wildlife and Virginians by patrolling waters, assisting sick or injured wildlife, monitoring Wildlife Management Areas and more.
The department’s 11th training academy will feature basic and modified training, dependent on applicant qualifications. Basic and modified academies run simultaneously for 26 and 14 weeks, respectively. Officers will be based in Henrico during training with free lodging and a state vehicle.
Applications are accepted through March 2.
Those who are interested can join a Facebook Live event on Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. Local officers will answer any questions about a career as a CPO and the recruiting process.
The live event can be accessed at this link. More information about recruitment can be found here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.