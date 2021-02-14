‘There’s not a definitive ending’: Some homeowners left without power 24+ hours later

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County was one of the hardest-hit areas in metro-Richmond from the ice storm as some neighborhoods remain without power more than 24 hours later.
As of 6 a.m. Sunday, nearly 40,000 Dominion Energy customers in Chesterfield awakened without power.
The Silverleaf neighborhood near Hopkins Road in North Chesterfield is one of those areas where homeowners have been without power for more than 24 hours.
There is more movement on the roads as the ice storm has moved out, however, major challenges remain for homeowners.
“Last night it was kind of rough,” Yasheka Foster, of Chesterfield. “I had to snuggle my little one up in a lot of blankets.”
Foster said her power went out just before 10 a.m. Saturday.
While all of the power lines are buried underground in the neighborhood, wherever the main hub is was likely damaged from the storm.
“About 12 o’clock yesterday afternoon Dominion was out here, so we had hoped, but then about 4:00 people were like yeah, we’re not going to get it done today so we’re going to go and head to hotels,” Foster said.
Trees lean against power lines and thick sheets of ice covering those cables in the area where crews were focused Saturday afternoon.
While nearby homes do have generators running, many homeowners in Silverleaf do not, including the Michigan native who retired here in Chesterfield.
“Up there they kind of prepare for stuff like that,” Foster said. “So, when we have outages they don’t last very long typically.”
Foster was hoping that would be the case this time, hunkering down with her family, but as the hours tick on, more concerns arise.
“Now I’m noticing that the refrigerator is starting to melt,” she said. “So, the things inside are starting to melt, so I know at the end of the day things will have to be tossed out.”
As electric crews work to restore power, Foster is looking at other options in case the lights do not come back on by nightfall.
“There’s not a definitive ending as far as we’ll be good this day or that day,” she said. “At this point, I’m looking at possibly going ahead and packing up and going to a hotel for a couple of days.”
Many electric companies have said areas hit hardest by this ice storm could expect to be without power for several days.
