Submissions open for Va.’s Black History Month historic marker contest

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia students can now enter their submissions for Virginia’s Black History Month historical marker contest.
The contest, now in its second year, allows students to submit ideas for new historical markers to the Department of Historical Resources.
“Historical markers are a unique and visible way to educate the public about our history,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in a release, “and we need to do a better job of recognizing Black Virginians who have played prominent roles in areas like improving education, championing equal justice, deepening faith communities, and advancing science, technology, and medicine throughout our history.”
Virginia’s Historical Highway Marker Program began in 1927 and is considered the oldest such program in the nation. The program recognizes chronicle events, accomplishments, sacrifices and people of historic importance. The signs are dignified by black lettering against a silver background.
Only 350 out of the state’s 2,600 historical markers honored African Americans in January 2020. Northam announced 20 new markers on Juneteenth, ten of which were nominated during last year’s Black History Month contest.
“I liked the contest because I got to learn about amazing people who inspire me to be a better kid and make a difference in my community,” said Javier Rodriguez-Aragon, a fifth grader in Fairfax County Public Schools. “Last year, I nominated William H. Carney and Barbara Johns for Virginia historical markers so that more people can learn their stories and be inspired.”
Virginia’s Black History Month Historical Marker Contest begins on Monday, Feb. 15 and submissions are accepted until March 15. Submissions will be reviewed and the top five will be selected.
To learn more and submit a marker idea, visit this link.
