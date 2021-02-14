Power companies warn customers of multi-day blackouts | Here’s how to report an outage

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 120,000 Dominion Energy customers remain without power in Central Virginia as of 2 p.m. Sunday, and hundreds of thousands are without power statewide.
A Facebook post from Dominion Energy said more than 5,200 workers and over 500 bucket trucks are currently dedicated to restoration efforts.
“We know being without power for any period of time is tough, especially when it is cold outside,” the post stated. “We are working as quickly as possible to restore your power. For planning purposes, we encourage customers in the hardest-hit areas to prepare for the possibility of being without power for multiple days.”
A steady stream of frozen rain and a fresh coating of ice was a common scene in the greater Richmond area on Saturday. These dangerous conditions snapped trees and closed roads in Petersburg and downed powerlines in Chesterfield.
“Ice is a dangerous hazard situation not just for power lines, but also on the roads,” Dominion Spokesperson Jeremy Slayton said.
The icy conditions were potentially the cause of a single-vehicle wreck on Forest Hill Avenue near Powhite Parkway, which caused a sedan to flip over on its side, taking out a power pole in the process.
Dominion Energy crews are working to assess damages and respond to outages in a safe and quick manner. To ensure the fastest response, Dominion customers should report their outages by:
- Using the Dominion Energy mobile app
- Visiting dominionenergy.com
- Calling 1-866-DOM-HELP, or 1-866-366-4357
“We’re not going to rest easy until it’s over until the system has moved out from this territory,” Slayton said. “As soon as it’s safe to do so, in those areas where there are outages, our crews are going to hit those areas and start working to restore power for our customers.”
Southside Electric Cooperative, which also serves the Southside Virginia area, reported more than 450 customers are currently experiencing outages.
To view Southside Electric Cooperative’s outage map, click here. To report an outage, call 1-866-878-5514 or click this link.
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative’s service region currently reports nearly 15,000 total outages. To view the full map, click here. Call 1-800-552-3904 or visit this page.
A release from Rappahannock Electric said a large number of outages will be restored Sunday, with a majority of remaining outages being restored Monday. Additional outages may extend into at least Tuesday.
As of Sunday afternoon, power has been restored to over 11,000 members while over 10,000 remain without power.
In Northern Neck Electric Cooperative’s region, around 75 customers are experiencing outages Sunday morning.
To view Northern Neck Electric Cooperative’s outage map, click here. To report an outage, call 1-866-663-2688 or click here.
