Man killed in single-vehicle crash after striking ditch in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man was killed after striking a ditch in a crash that occurred in Hanover County.
On February 13, 2021, at approximately 10:17 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Creighton Road and Sledd Lane for a single-vehicle crash.
According to an investigation, a 2020 Buick sport utility vehicle was traveling eastbound on Creighton Road, exited the right side of the roadway, crossed back over all lanes of travel and collided head-on into a ditch.
The driver of the Buick, Jacinto Joseph Thompson, 42, of Richmond, was pronounced deceased at the scene. No other occupants were inside the vehicle.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
