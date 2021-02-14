Forecast: 200k+ still without power, outages could continue through Sunday AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ice stays on trees, powerlines, & untreated sidewalks overnight. Temperatures won’t climb above freezing until this afternoon. Be careful as ice will begin to fall this afternoon!
SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Morning icy spots. Mostly cloudy with spotty drizzle possible. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 30s. (PM Rain Chance 40%).
MONDAY: Rain passing early AM. Mostly cloudy with another rain chance at night, possibly starting as wintry mix. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 40. (Late Rain Chance: 40% increases to 60% at night)
TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain. Could be a mix early over western Piedmont. Turning warmer. Lows upper 20s, highs lower 40s. (Rain Chance: 80%).
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A dry day with some sun possible! Lows in low 30s, highs in the mid 40s.
THURSDAY: Rain likely, potentially starts as wintry mix western Piedmont. Will need to watch. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 70%)
FRIDAY: Early rain, then clearing. Lows in the 30s, highs in the low 50s! (Rain Chance 60%).
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s.
