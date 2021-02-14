Forecast: 200k+ still without power, outages could continue through Sunday AM

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Western Virginia until 1PM

By Sophia Armata | February 14, 2021 at 10:26 AM EST - Updated February 14 at 10:40 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ice stays on trees, powerlines, & untreated sidewalks overnight. Temperatures won’t climb above freezing until this afternoon. Be careful as ice will begin to fall this afternoon!

SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Morning icy spots. Mostly cloudy with spotty drizzle possible. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 30s. (PM Rain Chance 40%).

MONDAY: Rain passing early AM. Mostly cloudy with another rain chance at night, possibly starting as wintry mix. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 40. (Late Rain Chance: 40% increases to 60% at night)

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain. Could be a mix early over western Piedmont. Turning warmer. Lows upper 20s, highs lower 40s. (Rain Chance: 80%).

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A dry day with some sun possible! Lows in low 30s, highs in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Rain likely, potentially starts as wintry mix western Piedmont. Will need to watch. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 70%)

FRIDAY: Early rain, then clearing. Lows in the 30s, highs in the low 50s! (Rain Chance 60%).

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

