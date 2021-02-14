First Alert Weather Day: Another round of ice possible on Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Central Virginia is still cleaning up after the ice storm this past weekend, but the First Alert Weather Team is already looking ahead to the threat for another round of ice later this week.
Wednesday night into Thursday morning we will watch as an area of low pressure approaches Virginia, with freezing rain expected as the precipitation starts Thursday morning.
There could be some ice accumulation, but it is too early to know for sure how much ice to expect. The winds will likely be stronger with this storm system, so any ice that does build up on trees and power lines could lead to more outages.
Unlike this last storm, warmer air is expected to surge north and temperatures will likely warm above freezing Thursday afternoon. That should allow any ice to quickly melt.
