Fairfield to hold public meeting on GreenCity, community developments

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico residents in the Fairfield District are asked to submit questions ahead of a public meeting on the GreenCity development and other community projects.
Fairfield District Supervisor Frank Thornton will hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 17 to discuss GreenCity and other projects.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at this link. Questions can be submitted in advance by emailing dav127@henrico.us or by writing in the meeting’s comment section.
To attend the meeting by phone, call 1-415-655-0002 and use the access code 180 695 4999.
Michael Hallmark and Susan Eastridge of GreenCity LLC will discuss the GreenCity project. Brian McNeal of The Rebkee Co. will discuss the indoor sports facility at Virginia Center Commons. Recreation and Parks Director Neil Luther will provide an update on parks projects. Planning Director Joe Emerson will discuss plans for the Henrico Plaza site.
For more information, call 804-501-4208.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.