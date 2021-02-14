Dominion Energy crews continue efforts to restore power after ice storm

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Dominion Energy is continuing their efforts to restore power after thousands of customers were left in the dark due to an ice storm that struck Central Virginia.
Jonathan Costen, a communications specialist with Dominion Energy, says more than 5,200 employees are working around the clock to restore power in Central and Southern Virginia while braving the icy conditions.
“Just walking out here, just being out here is pretty treacherous,” Costen said. “The weight of the ice causes some limbs to fall down on the power lines, and we have several poles that have been broken and several power lines that have been broken by the sheer weight of the ice.”
Whether it’s clearing out tree limbs or working on power lines, Costen says they’re assessing power outages as safely and quickly as possible.
“We understand it’s a pandemic and a lot of folks are working from home, and that’s another reason we want to make sure we get everyone’s power restored,” he said.
Crews are in areas like Mechanicsville helping residents like David Auerbach. He owns the Tavern at Old Church, a historic site separated into two houses.
Auerbach says they lost power shortly after 12 p.m. on Saturday.
“After many bangs of circuit breakers popping in the neighborhood, we lost power to both houses,” he said.
Auerbach’s generator restored power to one side of the tavern within an hour. A crew from Dominion Energy restored power to the other side Sunday morning.
As a first responder, Auerbach understands the risks these workers face and says they deserve praise for the work they’re doing in the field.
“These guys’ jobs are every bit as dangerous,” Auerbach said. “They may not get all the credit, but these days maybe some credit is due for them.”
Dominion Energy also urges their customers to be patient and prepared just in case their power doesn’t come back in the next couple of days.
