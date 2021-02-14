Colonial Heights opens middle school as emergency shelter

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Colonial Heights opened Saturday its emergency shelter as an option for displaced residents.
Colonial Heights Middle School at 500 Conduit Road opened as a shelter at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 13.
The shelter is open to residents who are displaced or need a place to get warm.
If you or someone you know has questions or needs transportation, call 804-520-9300 and choose option 7.
For up-to-date information from the City of Colonial Heights, visit this link.
