Chesterfield opening libraries as warming, power locations

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County is opening two county libraries as warming and power locations amid power outages and severe weather in the area.
Chesterfield’s Central and North Courthouse Road libraries will be open on Sunday, Feb. 14, from 2-7 p.m. Residents can visit the libraries to stay warm and charge their electronics.
Central Library: 7051 Lucy Corr Boulevard, Chesterfield
North Courthouse Road: 325 Courthouse Road, Richmond
As a reminder, face coverings must be worn while visiting the library.
