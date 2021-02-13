VSP responds to 280+ crashes, advises Virginians to avoid travel

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police responded to more than 280 vehicle crashes on Saturday as an ice storm impacted the commonwealth, and officials are advising drivers to avoid travel.
Between midnight at 4 p.m. on Saturday, VSP responded to 283 crashes and 143 disabled vehicles statewide. As of Saturday afternoon, none of the crashes were fatal. Many crashes occurred in the Chesapeake, Richmond and Fairfax regions.
VSP reported the following crashes on Saturday, Feb. 13:
- Richmond Division: 30 Disabled Vehicles & 51 Traffic Crashes
- Culpeper Division: 8 Disabled Vehicles & 37 Traffic Crashes
- Appomattox Division: 9 Disabled Vehicles & 37 Traffic Crashes
- Wytheville Division: 12 Disabled Vehicles & 7 Traffic Crashes
- Chesapeake Division: 36 Disabled Vehicles & 43 Traffic Crashes
- Salem Division: 19 Disabled Vehicles & 25 Traffic Crashes
- Fairfax Division: 29 Disabled Vehicles & 83 Traffic Crashes
Virginians are advised to avoid travel through Sunday. If you must travel, follow these winter weather tips from the Virginia Department of Transportation.
