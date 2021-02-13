VDOT cautions slick road conditions for Friday night, Saturday morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is cautioning drivers of slick road conditions for Friday night into Saturday morning.
An Ice Storm Warning has now been issued beginning at midnight through early Sunday morning across central Virginia.
VDOT also urges drivers to avoid travel if necessary, and if you must travel, do the following:
- Clear your vehicle of all snow and ice including the roof
- Give plows room to work. Stay back from VDOT trucks and contract crews
- Drive for the conditions by reducing speed and increasing following distance
- Brake gently. Remember, it takes longer to stop in snow and ice
- Stay in control. Make smooth, precise movements with the steering wheel and anticipate lane changes, turns, and curves well in advance
- Use VDOT’s free 511 tools to check road conditions along your route and at your destination
VDOT’s Customer Service Center is open 24 hours a day to answer questions and take reports of roadway hazards.
To contact VDOT, click here or call 1-800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.