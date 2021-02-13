VCU takes over first place in Atlantic 10 with win over St Bonaventure

The first half was close for most of the way, but the Rams caught fire late in the frame, ending on a 9-2 run to take a 33-26 lead into the break. Mike Rhoades’s team would lead by 11 with 15:46 to go in the contest, but St. Bonaventure wouldn’t go away quietly, pulling to within two on Osun Osunniyi’s jumper with 9:18 remaining. VCU would again open the lead up to ten points, but the Bonnies had another surge in them, pulling to within two with less than a minute to go. Vince Williams hit one of two free throws to give the Rams a three point lead, and Dominick Welch’s last second three-point attempt was off the mark, allowing VCU to survive.