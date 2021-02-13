Va. reports 30 new deaths, 31 additional COVID-19 outbreaks | See latest data from state

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 547,424 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 3,215 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 6,996 deaths and 22,846 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 5,583,255 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate is currently at 9.8%, a slight decrease from Friday.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Thirty-one new outbreaks were reported Saturday. The total in the state is now at 2,473.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 60,645 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 22,019 cases, 754 hospitalizations, 216 deaths
- Henrico: 20,249 cases, 813 hospitalizations, 358 deaths
- Richmond: 13,922 cases, 652 hospitalizations, 145 deaths
- Hanover: 6,299 cases, 226 hospitalizations, 104 deaths
- Petersburg: 2,871 cases, 125 hospitalizations, 39 deaths
- Goochland: 1,151 cases, 39 hospitalizations, 8 deaths.
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
