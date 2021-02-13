Police: Man charged with second-degree murder, woman identified in Henrico homicide

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - One man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to a Henrico woman’s death, police said Saturday.
Police announced on Friday that a medical emergency was being investigated as a homicide after a woman died from injuries. Michael L. Thurston, 42, of Henrico County, was charged with second-degree murder and is being held at the Henrico County jail without bond.
On Feb. 12 at 3:53 pm., dispatchers in Henrico received a call about a medical emergency at a residence along the 6900 block of Holland Street. Once first responders arrived on the scene, they located a woman in the residence with signs of injury.
Police say the victim — identified as Tabitha A. Inge, a 35-year-old woman of Henrico County — succumbed to her injuries on the scene.
Police say they are in the early stages of a domestic-related homicide investigation. Detectives say they will continue to work with the State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.
Additional details will be forthcoming once they are available as criminal investigative staff continues to work directly with neighbors, friends and family.
