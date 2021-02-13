‘Please stay home’: VDOT warns against driving during ice storm

PLEASE #StayHome today. We're treating slick spots as best we can, but conditions are expected to worsen.



🚨 There is NO safe way to drive on ice.

🚨 If travel is a must, take it very SLOW and keep your distance from other cars.



Stay safe today, #RVA. ♥️ https://t.co/hUsjQM8fQJ pic.twitter.com/bTl1SYbHNf