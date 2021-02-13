‘Please stay home’: VDOT warns against driving during ice storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is urging drivers to avoid travel on Saturday due to ice storms and dangerous road conditions.
VDOT crews in Chesterfield began treating slick roadways with salt and sand on Friday night and Saturday morning in preparation for Saturday’s storm.
Interstates and primary routes are reportedly in clear condition. Secondary routes are in minor condition and clear in southern counties. Minor conditions indicate the roads is passable with caution, with the potential for patches of snow or ice.
However, temperatures remain below freezing with wet pavement.
“We are still urging drivers to stay home today,” said Sean Nelson, maintenance engineer in VDOT’s Richmond District. “Conditions may look favorable, but ice can be invisible at times and our crews need time and space to address slick roads. We appreciate everyone’s patience during this longer duration storm.”
Towing contractors are staged to assist with traffic incidents. Tree crews are on standby to remove debris from roadways. Fallen trees, downed power lines and extremely hazardous roadway conditions are the main concerns for this storm. Ice can weigh down heavy tree limbs and power lines, causing them to fall into travel lanes and could also lead to power outages.
“There is no safe way to drive in icy conditions, so the safest place for drivers today is at home,” VDOT said in a release.
Before traveling, drivers can check road conditions at this link or through the 511 Virginia mobile app. You can also follow @VaDOTRVA and @511centralva on Twitter for updates.
