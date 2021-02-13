‘Medical emergency’ investigated as homicide after woman’s death, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a medical emergency is being investigated as a homicide after a woman dies from injuries.
On Feb. 12 at 3:53 pm., dispatchers in Henrico received a call about a medical emergency at a residence along the 6900 block of Holland Street.
Once first responders arrived on the scene, they located a woman in the residence with signs of injury.
The victim succumbed to her injuries on the scene. Identification is being withheld while detectives work to notify the legal next of kin.
Police are in the early stages of a domestic-related homicide investigation.
Additional details will be forthcoming once they are available as criminal investigative staff continues to work directly with neighbors, friends and family.
