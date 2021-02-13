Local State of Emergency declared in Petersburg due to weather

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Petersburg has declared a local state of emergency due to inclement weather.
“This evening’s forecast is a serious matter and we’re encouraging our residents to remain safe inside of their homes and take this storm seriously,” Petersburg City Manager, Aretha R. Ferrell-Benavides, said. “Our City staff members across many departments have worked diligently throughout the day and will continue through the night ensuring we are prepared for this storm and the resulting conditions.”
Crews in the city are working around the clock by treating and clearing main roads as officials are preparing to activate an Emergency Operations Center (EOC).
