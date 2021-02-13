Ice storm closes several Petersburg roads

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Winter weather and ice impacting Central Virginia have closed several roads in Petersburg, according to an announcement from the city.
Crews from the City of Petersburg and Dominion Energy are working to clear the roadways, which are impacted by downed trees and powerlines
Local officials are advising drivers and pedestrians to avoid the following areas:
- S. Crater Road between Weyanoke Street and Claremont Street
- Defense Road between Baylors Lane and Johnson Road
- Baxter Road near Travis Lane
- Halifax Street between Vaughan Road and Flank Road
- East Boulevard between West Tuckahoe and Weyanoke Street
- Monticello Street between S. Boulevard and Glenroy Street
- 1500 Block of Brandon Avenue
Due to Saturday’s storm, the Virginia Department of Transportation is advising drivers to stay home. To learn more about power outages in the area, click here.
