Ice knocks out power for thousands of Central Virginians | Here’s how to report an outage

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - About 20,000 Dominion Energy customers in Central Virginia woke up without power on Saturday morning, according to figures from the power company.
Freezing rain in the area has caused icy roads and power outages. As of 9 a.m., approximately 20,000 customers reported outages in Central and Southside Virginia. At 11 a.m., more than 40,000 total Dominion Energy customers were out of power.
In the Central Virginia area:
- Dinwiddie: 4,186 customers out
- Chesterfield: 3,604 customers out
- Henrico: 1,342 customers out
- Petersburg: 525 customers out
- Prince George: 312 customers out
Dominion Energy crews are working to assess damages and respond to outages in a safe and quick manner. To ensure the fastest response, Dominion customers should report their outages by:
- Using the Dominion Energy mobile app
- Visiting dominionenergy.com
- Calling 1-866-DOM-HELP, or 1-866-366-4357
In Southside Virginia, more than 20,000 Dominion customers remain out of power as of 11 a.m. Southside Electric Cooperative, which also serves the Southside Virginia area, reported more than 24,000 customers are currently experiencing outages.
To view Southside Electric Cooperative’s outage map, click here. To report an outage, call 1-866-878-5514 or click this link.
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative’s service region currently reports 334 total outages. To view the full map, click here. Call 1-800-552-3904 or visit this page.
In Northern Neck Electric Cooperative’s region, around 100 customers are experiencing outages.
To view Northern Neck Electric Cooperative’s outage map, click here. To report an outage, call 1-866-663-2688 or click here.
