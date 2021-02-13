Forecast: Dangerous road conditions & power outages likely today

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cloudy and cold with freezing rain likely falling all day. Temperatures won’t go above the freezing point until Sunday afternoon.
SATURDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Freezing rain likely on and off through the day. Heaviest in afternoon/early evening. Ice accumulation of 1/4″-1/2″, especially west of I-95 with isolated areas possibly seeing 1/2″ of ice accumulation. Just a cold rain south and east. Icing on trees could cause power outages and dangerous travel, especially along and west of I-95. Lows in the upper 20s, highs lower 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 100%)
SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Morning icy spots. Mostly cloudy with spotty rain possible. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 30s (Rain Chance 30%).
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain most likely at night, possibly starting as wintry mix. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 40. (Late Rain Chance: 40% increases to 60% at night)
TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain. Could be a mix early over western Piedmont. Turning warmer. Lows lower 30s, highs lower 40s. (Rain Chance: 80%).
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A dry day with some sun possible! Lows in low 30s, highs in the mid 40s.
THURSDAY: Rain likely, potentially starts as wintry mix western Piedmont. Will need to watch. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 70%)
FRIDAY: Early rain, then clearing. Lows in the 30s, highs upper 40s to near 50! (Rain Chance 60%).
