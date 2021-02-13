Forecast: Dangerous road conditions & power outages likely today

SATURDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Freezing rain likely on and off through the day. Heaviest in afternoon/early evening. Ice accumulation of 1/4″-1/2″, especially west of I-95 with isolated areas possibly seeing 1/2″ of ice accumulation. Just a cold rain south and east. Icing on trees could cause power outages and dangerous travel, especially along and west of I-95. Lows in the upper 20s, highs lower 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 100%)