Downed power line closes Richmond road, icy conditions impact interstates

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Icy conditions and downed power lines are impacting roads in Central Virginia, including interstates and roadways near Richmond.
Forest Hill Avenue is closed between Midlothian Turnpike and Jahnke Road due to a downed power line.
There are also several weather-related road closures in the Richmond area:
Tri-Cities:
- All south lanes are closed on I-85 South at mile marker 59, including other sections of the highway
- All west lanes are closed on 460 West near Courthouse Road, including other sections of the highway
- Expect delays on I-95 South near mile marker 54.9 due to an incident
Chesterfield:
- Expect delays on Rt. 620 near I-95 North
- Rt. 746 closed at Port Walthall Drive due to a downed tree
- Rt. 718 closed at Rockcrest Road due to a downed tree
- Rt. 1225 closed at Murray Drive due to a downed tree
Hanover:
- Lane closures on I-95 S at mile marker 90
- Rt. 659 South closed near Cheroy and Ashcake Roads
Henrico:
- Right lane closed on 1-95 S at mile marker 83
- Expect delays on 895 East near I-295 North
