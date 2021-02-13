AMBER Alert canceled for abducted Va. girl, 21-year-old suspect in custody

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have canceled an AMBER alert after the missing child was safely located.
Kaleb Christopher Merritt, a 21-year-old man from Spring, Texas, is currently in custody. No charges in the incident have been announced.
VSP issued on Friday an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office for 12-year-old Allie Michele Broadaway who had been last seen in Bassett, Virginia, on Friday.
State Police said Merritt, who was possibly driving a 2000 light green Mercury Grand Marquis with Texas plates, was believed to be the suspect in the abduction.
