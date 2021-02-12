What to know about the COVID-19 vaccines and your kids

“Currently, the vaccine is not available to children under the age of 16 or 18 years of age. The initial MRNA vaccine trials focus on a specific population. For the Moderna vaccine, they study participants age 18 and up. While the Pfizer vaccine included participants age 16 and up. As of right now, the vaccine has not been fully studied in children. Currently, there are clinical studies trialing the vaccine in children as young as 12 years of age. We just don’t have the results of this study yet, but we anticipate we will have those in the future.