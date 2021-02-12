Ways to save on Valentine’s Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Valentine’s Day can be an expensive holiday. The flowers, candy, gifts, cards and dinners out, can make the price of love staggering.
With all the expectations that surround this day in February-- you might be thinking-- how can couples have any chance to save money? The simple answer is-- you have to get creative and think outside of that standard box of chocolates and roses.
One idea? Order take-out from a restaurant and create a romantic space at home. Or go to the grocery store and splurge on a steak and lobster dinner that you make yourself.
Buy flowers from places like Costco, Trader Joe’s, even Aldi. They do have good prices. Buy flowers Online from retailers like 1-800-Flowers or ProFlowers. That gives you the chance to shop and compare bouquets, prices. Another idea? Don’t buy roses. Try a different type of flower. And skip the vase. It can be a significant portion of the cost for flowers. It is a perfect place for many florists to upcharge you.
You could also decide not to celebrate on the the 14th, but a different day. That way flowers can be delivered on a less busy day and the cost might not be as great.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.