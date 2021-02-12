Ways to save on Valentine’s Day

Buy flowers from places like Costco, Trader Joe’s, even Aldi. They do have good prices. Buy flowers Online from retailers like 1-800-Flowers or ProFlowers. That gives you the chance to shop and compare bouquets, prices. Another idea? Don’t buy roses. Try a different type of flower. And skip the vase. It can be a significant portion of the cost for flowers. It is a perfect place for many florists to upcharge you.